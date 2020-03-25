Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 3,669,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

