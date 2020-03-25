Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,908 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amc Networks worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amc Networks by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amc Networks by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 922,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

