Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,360 Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Gritstone Oncology worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRTS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 2,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

