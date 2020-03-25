Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,847 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,191 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tripadvisor worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 478,714 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,490 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. 2,751,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.