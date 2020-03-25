Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,088 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Forrester Research worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 289.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 4.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Forrester Research by 8.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FORR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,749. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.44 million, a PE ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

