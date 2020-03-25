Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,823.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

AAPL stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.52. 75,697,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,562,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,074.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

