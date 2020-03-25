Village Farms International (VFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VFF stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.10. 195,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.67. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.49. The company has a market cap of $222.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In other Village Farms International news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$467,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,441,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,530,783.61. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,599 shares in the company, valued at C$5,094,096.55. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $591,340 over the last ninety days.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.