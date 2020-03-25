Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 10,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $157.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

