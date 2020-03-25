Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNOM. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.38. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

