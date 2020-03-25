Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Vipshop worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 38.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,129 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 923,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 375,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 66,664 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,739. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

