Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.1% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $117,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

NYSE:V traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $266.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

