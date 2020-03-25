Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on VSH. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

