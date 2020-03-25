VisionX Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,107.82 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $115,107.82 and $748.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.02593579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00185229 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

