Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vitec Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

VTC traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.63). 385,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 852.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Vitec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 698 ($9.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $264.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.03.

In other Vitec Group news, insider Martin Green acquired 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

