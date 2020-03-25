Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VTC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vitec Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 540.25 ($7.11) on Wednesday. Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 698 ($9.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 861.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,076.50.

In related news, insider Martin Green purchased 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

