VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.92. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

