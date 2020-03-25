VNT Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $169,751.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $169,751.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.02593579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00185229 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

