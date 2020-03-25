Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FAN. Berenberg Bank raised Volution Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

LON:FAN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 153 ($2.01). 193,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.84. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The firm has a market cap of $303.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61.

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

