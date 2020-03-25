Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €51.00 ($59.30) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.48 ($64.51).

ETR:VNA traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €44.24 ($51.44). 3,305,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.23 and its 200-day moving average is €47.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a twelve month high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

