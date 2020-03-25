Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $120,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,987,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $20,024,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,076.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 257,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 235,935 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $15,577,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

VNO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. 2,514,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,341. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

