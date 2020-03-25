Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,216,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Voya Financial stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

