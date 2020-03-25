W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of W. R. Berkley worth $54,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

