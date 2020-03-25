Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0190 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $3,665.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 209,132,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,752,701 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

