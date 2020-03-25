Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 46,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 560,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. 17,727,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.44. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

