Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

