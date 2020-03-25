Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100,261 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

