Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $7.64 Million in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.52% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. 568,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

