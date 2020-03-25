Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $7.82 Million in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 371,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sterling Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,548,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 389,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after buying an additional 334,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 334,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 199,130 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

STL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,142. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $523,148.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

