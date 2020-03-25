Warburg Research Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) a €27.00 Price Target

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €27.00 ($31.40) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on P1Z. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrizia Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.21 ($26.99).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

