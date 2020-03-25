Warburg Research Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €34.00 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.02 ($39.56) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.79 ($49.76).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

