Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter.

HCC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. 1,684,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,715. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $575.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

