Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

