Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $34,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

