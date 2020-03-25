Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.55% of Waters worth $384,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Waters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,615,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,602,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,075,405,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,317,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Waters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 622,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,505,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,134,000 after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.13.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

