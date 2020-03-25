wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Hits $268,511.18

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $268,511.18 and $1,798.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitUBU.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02580907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00183959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

wave edu coin Token Profile

wave edu coin's total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,707,848 tokens. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com. wave edu coin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

wave edu coin Token Trading

