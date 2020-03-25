Wavesbet Reaches One Day Volume of $36,415.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $91,955.18 and approximately $36,415.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01790821 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016018 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.