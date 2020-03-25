Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 2,824,100 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,824,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,410,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Abbott Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 471,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,908,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $165,813,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

ABT traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. 9,350,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

