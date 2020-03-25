Wealthquest Corp Acquires 2,241 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.44% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 471,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $$50.31 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 614,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,509. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

