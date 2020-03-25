Wealthquest Corp Buys 1,368 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $138.40. 5,663,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,581. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

