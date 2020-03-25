Wealthquest Corp Buys 491,932 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,643.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

VWO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 48,730,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,460,629. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

