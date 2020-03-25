Wealthquest Corp Has $1.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

JPM stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,034,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $242.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.