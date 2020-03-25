Wealthquest Corp Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 4,018,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,521. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

