Wealthquest Corp Has $12.55 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after purchasing an additional 398,482 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 657,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,071,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $114.24. 1,541,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,110. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.