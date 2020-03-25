Wealthquest Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,968. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $59.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

