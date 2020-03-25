Wealthquest Corp Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $127.98. 4,711,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

