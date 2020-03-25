Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,430,000 after buying an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after buying an additional 1,022,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after buying an additional 970,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. 10,330,322 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.