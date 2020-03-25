Wealthquest Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,317 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after buying an additional 2,235,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $21,683,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,978,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 313,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,923,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 5,851,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

