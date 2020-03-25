Wealthquest Corp Sells 11,160 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,338,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.