Wealthquest Corp Sells 4,854 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,612,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,324,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,984 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,326.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 847,021 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,795,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,342,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 2,389,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.