Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.62. 11,755,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999,110. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

